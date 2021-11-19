JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €36.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($42.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

