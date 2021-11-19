JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of ADF opened at $10.13 on Friday. Aldel Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Aldel Financial Profile

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

