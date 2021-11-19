JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTFT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 157.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 1,411.98% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

