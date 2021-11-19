JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.58 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.