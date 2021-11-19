JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.03. 375,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

