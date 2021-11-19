JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

