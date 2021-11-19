JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,128 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,703 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,537,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,974,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.