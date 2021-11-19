Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

