Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 153,075.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 297,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 33.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,550. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRTX opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

