Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

KW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 493,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

