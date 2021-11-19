Kenneth L. Gayron Sells 2,500 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avid Technology stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,878,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

