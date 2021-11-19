Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in October

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

