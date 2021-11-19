KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

ENPH opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

