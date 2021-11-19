KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.24. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $572,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

