KeyCorp Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

LSI stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

