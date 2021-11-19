KeyCorp Increases Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $17.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

