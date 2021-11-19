Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,418,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the October 14th total of 5,116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.7 days.

KEYUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Keyera has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.