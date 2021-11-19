Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in October

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

