Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $290.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average is $345.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

