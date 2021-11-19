Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $69.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.43 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $275.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 11,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

