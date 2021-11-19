Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $348,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

