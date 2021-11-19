Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.