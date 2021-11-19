Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLBAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

