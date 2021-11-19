Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $3.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.35 or 0.01057159 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

