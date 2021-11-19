Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.82 ($122.14).

KBX opened at €92.52 ($108.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is €94.89 and its 200 day moving average is €98.56. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

