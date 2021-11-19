KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 7,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,785. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

