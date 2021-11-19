Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 152,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,077,831 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $56.48.

The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

