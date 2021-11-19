Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

