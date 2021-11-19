Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.45. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 42,677 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145,270 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

