Kristy Friedrichs Sells 2,501 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72.

NEWR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.39. 691,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

