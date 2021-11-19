Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

