Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$2.070 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,273. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

