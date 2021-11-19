Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.69-2.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

