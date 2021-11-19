Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 172.7% in October

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LBRMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

