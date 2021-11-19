LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $826,993.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $826,993.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

