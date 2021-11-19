Lamden Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $877,894.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

