Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Critical Contrast

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Land Securities Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.31 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -27.74 Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.45 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

