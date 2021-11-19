Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Given New $29.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

