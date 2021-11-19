Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Lannett worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 182,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

