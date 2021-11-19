Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

LNTH traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 397,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,399. Lantheus has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantheus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

