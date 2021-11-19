LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.50 ($84.12).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €56.94 ($66.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.