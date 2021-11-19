Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$191.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE LAS.A opened at C$160.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.08. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$158.37 and a 1 year high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

