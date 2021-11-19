LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 14th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

LTMAQ opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $830.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

