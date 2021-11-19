Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

NYSE:AMP opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.77 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

