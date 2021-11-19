Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $49.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.