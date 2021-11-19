Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 175,640 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

