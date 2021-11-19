Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

