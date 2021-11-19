Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.