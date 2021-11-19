Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.46

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.46 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 52826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

