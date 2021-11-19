Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LMND traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,189. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

